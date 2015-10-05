Avanti Communications Update
Since finalisation of the content in the December issue of the newsletter, which was based on prices as of Tuesday December 1 last week, the price of shares in Avanti Communications has fallen sharply. While our fundamental reasons for continuing to recommend the shares in the December issue of the newsletter (Page 4) are still valid to the best of our knowledge (and supported by a buy-note dated yesterday issued by Avanti’s broker Cenkos), we now recommend that a protective stop-loss be placed at 159p. More aggressive investors may prefer to sell at the current price and reinvest elsewhere.