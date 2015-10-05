Correction: October 2015 Issue

Please note that within the October 2015 issue, the article on Constellation Healthcare Technologies (Page2) contained an error.

The figures quoted for earnings per share (eps) forecasts near the end of the article are incorrect.

The latest available forecasts from broker FinnCap (published on 18 September 2015) are for 15.6 c (US cents) for the current year ended 31 December 2015; 19.7 c for FY2016 and 22.5 c for FY2017.

Apologies for any confusion this may have caused. A correction will be published in next issue of Techinvest.