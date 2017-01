Fund Annual Reports

We have been informed that the annual reports for the CF Techinvest Technology Fund and CF Techinvest Special Situations Fund have been sent to investors.

We apologise for the delay in sending out the reports which are for the year ending April 30 2008. This was due to events beyond our control and we have made enquiries with Capita Financial Managers to try to ensure a more timely dispatch of the reports in the future.