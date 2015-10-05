Lipper Award Winner

Lipper Fund Awards 2012

At a funds industry awards ceremony held at Saddlers Hall in London on 13 March 2012, the MFM Techinvest Technology fund was awarded a trophy as the winner over three years in the UK Information Technology equity sector.

According to its website, the Lipper Awards “honour the funds that have delivered stronger and more consistent performance than their peers. Lippers proprietary fund rating methodology is used to determine the winners. This quantitative approach ensures that the Lipper Awards are performance-based and objective”.

The latest IMA data for the sector to which it belongs shows the MFM Techinvest Technology fund remains in pole position for the period since the end of 2008. As of the close of 28 March 2012, the IMA table shows the Fund has increased by 160.48% since then, some 25 percentage points ahead of its closest rival. North American content is now 56%.

The Lipper Fund Awards are part of the Thomson Reuters Awards for Excellence, a global family of awards that celebrate exceptional performance throughout the professional investment community.

Information on how to buy or sell shares in the MFM Techinvest Technology Fund is contained on the back page of this newsletter. It should be noted that transactions are only carried out once a week, based on the price calculated at noon each Wednesday. As always, remember that the past is not necessarily a guide to future performance.