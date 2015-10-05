Lipper Fund Awards Winner

Lipper Fund Awards 2013

At a funds industry awards ceremony held at Saddlers Hall in London on 19 March 2013, the MFM Techinvest Technology Fund was awarded a trophy as the best fund over three years in the UK Information Technology equity sector. This is second year in succession that the Fund has received this award.

According to its website, the Lipper Awards “honour the funds that have delivered stronger and more consistent performance than their peers. Lippers proprietary fund rating methodology is used to determine the winners. This quantitative approach ensures that the Lipper Awards are performance-based and objective”.

The latest IMA data for the sector to which the Fund belongs shows the MFM Techinvest Technology Fund is in pole position for the period since the end of 2008. As of the close of 20 March 2012, the IMA table shows the Fund has increased by 213.6% since then. North American-listed stocks make up 59% of the Fund.

The Lipper Fund Awards are part of the Thomson Reuters Awards for Excellence, a global family of awards that celebrate exceptional performance throughout the professional investment community. The Thomson Reuters Awards for Excellence recognise the worlds top funds, fund management firms, sell-side firms, research analysts, and investor relations teams. The Thomson Reuters Awards for Excellence also include the Extel Survey Awards, the StarMine Analyst Awards, and the StarMine Broker Rankings. For more information, please contact markets.awards@thomsonreuters.com or visit excellence.thomsonreuters.com

Information on how to buy or sell shares in the MFM Techinvest Technology Fund is contained on the back page of this newsletter. It should be noted that transactions are only carried out once a week, based on the price calculated at noon each Wednesday. As always, remember that the past is not necessarily a guide to future performance.