Number 1 for 2010 !

Based on the year-end IMA table for the sector to which it belongs, we are pleased to note that the MFM Techinvest Technology Fund ended 2010 with a gain of 43.2%, almost a full twelve percentage points ahead of its closest rival.

This is the second year in succession that the Fund has turned in a table-topping performance. The total gain for the last two years is now 141.2%, over 27 percentage points ahead of any other in its sector. We attribute this primarily to the superb performance of our North American tech stocks, nearly all small caps, which now make up 59% of the Fund.

The first weekly valuation of the Fund in 2011 shows the share price at yet another new all-time high. However, always keep in mind that “the past is not necessarily a guide to future performance”.

Data Source: Bloomberg