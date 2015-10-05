Number 1 Fund for 2009!

Based on the nearest weekly valuation to the end of calendar 2009 (that carried out on December 30) we are pleased to note that the performance table for the Technology & Telecoms IMA sector shows the CF Techinvest Technology Fund in pole position for the year, with a gain of 68.45% since the end of 2008. (Source: Bloomberg)

We attribute this primarily to the excellent performance turned in by many of the North American small cap tech stocks which made up just over 40% of the Fund at the end of 2009.

Of course, we must point out that “the past is not necessarily a guide to future performance” and so, hard though we may try, a repeat percentage performance this year is unlikely.