Printing Error in September 2006 Issue

Due to a printing error, page 4 of the September 2006 issue was incorrectly formatted, which resulted in the part omission of commentary on MTI Wireless Edge.

The full content of this article is displayed below, and we would like to reassure subscribers that no other part of the September issue was missing. Please accept our apologies for any confusion this may have caused.

The article will be reprinted in full in next month’s issue of Techinvest. In the meantime, any subscribers who require a hard copy of the corrected page 4 can request this to us by phone, fax or e-mail and we will be happy to send it to them.

MTI Wireless Edge 44.5p

(MWE; AIM, not in FT)

The strong momentum seen in the past in both sales and earnings continued in the first half ended June 30. Revenue was up 36% to $7.3m while an improved operating margin pushed profit before tax up 84% to $1.4m. This gave earnings per share of 3.1 cents, a 30% advance year-on-year. Operating cash inflow was $1.37m, which left net cash and equivalents of $12m, or 12p a share.

With a healthy order book worth around $4.1m deliverable over the rest of 2006 (compared with $2.75m at the same time last year), MTI is very positive about the outlook.

The fixed wireless broadband equipment market is estimated to be growing by 40% a year, so it is easy to see why MTI is bullish on its prospects. Keep buying.