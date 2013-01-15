Still Number One !

Based on the IMA table for the sector to which it belongs, we are pleased to note that the MFM Techinvest Technology Fund ended 2012 comfortably ahead of all its rivals in the One Year, Three Year and Five Year columns.

Since the start of 2009 to the end of 2012, the unit price of the Fund increased 161.8%. We attribute this primarily to the excellent performance of the Fund’s North American tech stocks, mostly small caps, which make up 53% of the Fund. Data Source: Bloomberg

However, always keep in mind that “the past is not necessarily a guide to future performance”.

The MFM Techinvest Technology Fund is authorised and regulated by the Financial Services Authority, as is the Authorised Corporate Director of the funds Marlborough Fund Managers Ltd. The Fund is not authorised for sale in the Republic of Ireland. Techinvest is the Investment Manager of the Funds and is separately remunerated for its services. The price of shares in the Funds can go down as well as up.

15th January 2013