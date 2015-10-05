Stop-Losses in the Newsletter
The introduction to the stop-loss summary table in each issue of the newsletter advises subscribers to use the suggested stop-loss limits as a guide. It goes on to state that “rigid application of the limits is less appropriate in the event of a major market correction or in very volatile conditions”.
In view of the unprecedented volatility of recent markets, we have decided to suspend for the time being the recommended limits with effect from the close of trading on August 15. By that stage, since the last issue of the newsletter stop-losses had been triggered in ITIS, Morse, OCZ, Tanfield and Thus.
This is not the first time we have suspended the use of stop-losses through the years. Once more normal conditions return we will, as on previous occasions, start using them again where appropriate.