Tech Fund Gains Over 92% from Bear Market Low

Almost exactly one year on from the S&P 500 bear market low of 6th March 2009 and based on the weekly valuation of 10th March 2010, we are pleased to note that the performance table for the Technology & Telecoms IMA sector shows the MFM Techinvest Technology Fund in pole position on a one-year-return basis, with a gain of 92.60%. (Source: Bloomberg)

Of course, we must point out that “the past is not necessarily a guide to future performance”.