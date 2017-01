Techinvest Funds changing ACD

By now, investors in the CF Techinvest Technology Fund and CF Techinvest Special Situations Fund should have received letters explaining that the ACD (Authorised Corporate Director) of the Funds will be changing from Capita Financial Managers to Marlborough Fund Managers at the end of calendar 2009.

Techinvest is, and will remain, Investment Manager to the Funds and will continue to make all investment decisions on their behalf.