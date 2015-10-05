Techinvest in The Wall Street Transcript

Conor McCarthy, lead Fund Manager for the MFM Techinvest Technology Fund, was recently interviewed for the Wall Street Transcript (TWST).

TWST is a highly-respected publication of more than 40 years standing, containing interviews with money managers, top analysts and CEOs of public companies.

click here to read the interview.

The MFM Techinvest Technology Fund and the MFM Techinvest Special Situations Fund are authorised and regulated by the Financial Services Authority, as is the Authorised Corporate Director of the funds Marlborough Fund Managers Ltd. The Fund is not authorised for sale in the Republic of Ireland. Techinvest is the Investment Manager of the Funds and is separately remunerated for its services. The price of shares in the Funds can go down as well as up.